ABU DHABI: Four Arab athletes will make their Real American Freestyle debuts at the professional wrestling promotion’s first event in the Middle East at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on Nov. 14. Bahrain’s Hamza Kooheji and Murtaza Talha, Jordan’s Ali AlQaisi, and Egypt’s Osama Elsaidy are scheduled to compete. The RAF is the first unscripted professional freestyle wrestling league, bringing together Olympic champions, world medalists, NCAA standouts, and top MMA crossover athletes. The event will be headlined by former UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington for the cruiserweight crossover championship. Also, UFC No. 1-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan will face three-time World BJJ bronze medalist Neiman Gracie in a catchweight crossover matchup. Chad Bronstein, co-founder and CEO of Real American Freestyle, said in a recent statement: “RAF is about creating a stage where athletes can compete, tell their stories, and showcase their talent to a global audience. “Bringing RAF to Abu Dhabi gives us an opportunity to put Arab talent on that stage and we’re excited to have Hamza, Ali, and Osama competing as part of our first event in the region.” Kooheji and AlQaisi will fight in a lightweight contest under freestyle wrestling rules. AlQaisi made history in 2020 when he became the first Jordanian fighter to compete in the UFC. His background includes kung-fu, Chinese sanda, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Kooheji said: “Me and Ali AlQaisi are the biggest names in martial arts in the region. Both of us are grapplers, so facing him will bring a lot of eyes to the match — especially under wrestling rules. This match will decide who has the best grappling in the Arab world in the weight class, so it’s exciting.” The Bahraini has also been following RAF’s development. “It has grown fast in a short period of time, and I’m very interested in this opportunity to be competing in the first event in the region.” Elsaidy, who will take on Talha in a light-heavyweight contest, said: “I was drawn to the fresh approach RAF brings to professional wrestling in Abu Dhabi.” He added: “It combines strength, skill, and spectacle in a different kind of experience. For me, any chance to represent my name and my country in front of a new audience, at such a high organizational standard, is an opportunity I won’t let pass.” Elsaidy outlined his approach to the sport: “Egypt has a great history in wrestling, and that places a responsibility on me before it brings pride. “That heritage taught me discipline, patience, and respect for the fundamentals. I try to preserve it and present it with a modern spirit in every bout.” He added: “I hope to live up to the trust placed in me and deliver a bout worthy of the fans.” RAF Abu Dhabi marks the start of a five-year partnership between Real American Freestyle, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and the UAE Wrestling Federation, as company continues to build its global platform.

Originally published by Arab News