ISLAMABAD: Singapore and Pakistan have discussed ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties during talks between their foreign ministers in Islamabad, the Pakistani foreign ministry said on Friday, reaffirming their commitment to expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

Pakistan and Singapore established diplomatic relations in 1966. Their ties encompass trade, investment, education and cultural exchanges, although earlier negotiations on a free trade agreement stalled without producing a deal.

The visit also precedes Singapore’s assumption of the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2027. Pakistan has sought closer engagement with the regional bloc as part of efforts to expand economic links with Southeast Asia.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday received his Singaporean counterpart Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan at the Pakistani foreign ministry, where the two figures reviewed cooperation between both countries as they mark 60 years of diplomatic relations.

“They underscored the importance of sustained high-level exchanges and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity and skills development, while promoting business-to-business exchanges and people-to-people contacts,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said.

“They also discussed cooperation at multilateral fora and Pakistan’s enhanced engagement with ASEAN, particularly in the context of Singapore’s forthcoming Chairmanship in 2027.”

The two figures also exchanged views on regional and global developments, with Pakistan’s Dar emphasizing the importance of diplomacy in resolving disputes and advancing lasting peace and stability.

During his visit, FM Balakrishnan is expected to meet other Pakistani leaders. A memorandum of understanding between Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority and the Singapore Civil Defense Force will be exchanged during the visit.

Singapore supported relief efforts following Pakistan’s devastating 2022 floods, while Pakistan has acknowledged donations from Singapore-based non-profit Temasek Foundation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The countries have also explored cooperation in financial technology, the digital economy and food trade. Pakistani companies have participated in the Singapore Fintech Festival, while officials have identified halal products as another potential area for commercial expansion.