JEDDAH: With the Arabian Gulf Cup 27 set to begin in a matter of days, Jeddah is buzzing with football excitement. The Red Sea city has been witnessing various events and interactive fan activations ahead of hosting the tournament for the first time in Saudi Arabia, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 6. The cup made a special appearance in Jeddah on Saturday as BYD, the official automotive partner of the Arab Gulf Football Federation and the tournament, hosted a trophy tour activation ahead of the competition’s start with a double header of Group A matches. Iraq will take on Oman at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, before Saudi Arabia get their campaign underway against Kuwait at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium later that day. Group B includes the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Yemen. Saturday’s event brought together media representatives and content creators, giving guests an opportunity to see the trophy up close and learn more about the company’s partnership with the tournament. BYD officials and attendees posed for photographs with the trophy. Speaking to Arab News, Badr Khojandi, the general manager of BYD brand in Saudi Arabia, said the event offered guests “an exclusive opportunity to experience the tournament’s trophy firsthand” and discover more about the company’s partnership. He also revealed that BYD will provide official shuttle vehicles throughout the tournament. In addition, fans will be able to experience the BYD brand through dedicated on-site interactive displays and activities in the tournament’s fan zone.

Originally published by Arab News