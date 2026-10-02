Yemeni armed forces also conducted 474 airstrikes and precision operations against Houthi positions in the past 24 hours

Houthi projectile strikes school in Najran; no casualties reported

RIYADH: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said on Friday it intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles fired by the Houthi militia toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia. Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward the city at about 3 a.m., shortly after intercepting two other missiles targeting the same area. Reports suggested four Houthi drones were also intercepted. Separately, Saudi Civil Defense said a Houthi projectile struck a school in Najran on Friday, causing material damage. No casualties were reported in the statement. Meanwhile, Yemeni armed forces said they had carried out 474 airstrikes and precision targeting operations against Houthi sites, movements, reinforcements and military capabilities over the previous 24 hours. The operations involved warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles and rocket launchers and covered multiple fronts, including areas south of Haradh, the coast, Kattaf, Marib, Al-Bayda, Lahj, Sanaa and Saada. The forces said operations were particularly concentrated on the Taiz fronts, where they targeted threat sources, Houthi gatherings and reinforcements, command and control centers and other military capabilities. According to the statement, the operations resulted in 1,540 Houthi personnel being killed or wounded, most of them on the Taiz fronts, and 216 military vehicles and other capabilities being destroyed or disabled. The operations also disrupted Houthi efforts to make a breakthrough on the Taiz fronts, the statement said. The Yemeni armed forces said they would continue operations to restore state authority and protect the country’s security and sovereignty.