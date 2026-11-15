The 10-day event, running from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5, will feature a range of cultural and educational activities aimed at promoting reading and knowledge

RIYADH: Yanbu Industrial City will host its first book fair from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5, bringing together more than 40 publishing houses and participating organizations as the city continues to develop its cultural and educational landscape. Organized by the Royal Commission for Yanbu, the 10-day exhibition will take place at the commission’s former headquarters in Al-Nawah district, offering visitors access to a wide selection of books, publications and cultural activities. The event aims to encourage reading, promote knowledge-sharing and provide a platform for publishers, authors and literature enthusiasts to connect. Visitors will be able to explore the latest publications across various fields, alongside cultural and educational activities designed to engage different age groups. The exhibition follows Yanbu Industrial City’s international recognition for promoting education and lifelong learning. In 2024, the city received UNESCO’s Learning City Award, recognizing its efforts to expand educational opportunities, encourage innovation and support community development. Yanbu Industrial City joined UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities in 2022, becoming part of an international initiative promoting inclusive education and lifelong learning. Beyond its industrial identity, Yanbu has also been expanding its cultural and tourism offerings. The city’s historic district has hosted heritage activities, traditional handicraft demonstrations and folk performances, highlighting its cultural identity and historical connections to Red Sea trade. In January 2026, Yanbu welcomed visitors during the Dakar Rally with cultural activities showcasing traditional Saudi performances and local craftsmanship. The upcoming book fair adds to these efforts, providing residents and visitors with opportunities to engage with literature and educational activities. The Royal Commission for Yanbu said the exhibition reflects its commitment to supporting cultural initiatives, encouraging creativity and enriching community life in line with Saudi Vision 2030.