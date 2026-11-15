Saudi Arabia expressed full solidarity with Manama

Iran's Revolutionary Guards had targeted a US radar system at a base in Bahrain

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry on Sunday strongly condemned the Iranian aerial attacks on Bahrain, expressing the Kingdom’s full solidarity with Manama and its support for all measures taken to protect the country’s security and stability. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Sunday that it had targeted a US radar system at a base in Bahrain, according to a statement carried by the Iranian state broadcaster. The Bahraini defense forces said their air defense systems managed to intercept the drone attacks with the country's air defense systems, before Iran could achieve its goals, and described the attack as a systematic hostile approach.