Milestone of serving more than 36 million users illustrates Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision for human-centric digital innovation, expert says.

RIYADH: Tawakkalna, Saudi Arabia’s national super app, has expanded its digital efforts to integrate services that impact the daily lives of more than 36 million citizens, residents and visitors in Saudi Arabia. The app was developed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority to provide hundreds of digital services in one unified platform. The application has strengthened its technical ecosystem to streamline daily services across Saudi Arabia, serving as a regional benchmark in integrated digital transformation and quality-of-life enhancement, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday. As a single, trusted national gateway, Tawakkalna integrates multi-sector services spanning healthcare, judiciary, commercial integrity, municipal affairs, housing, transport and telecommunications. In the health and social sectors, the platform enables users to verify medical insurance policies, track unified health records, access Ministry of Justice electronic notarizations, and interface with Social Insurance and the Social Development Bank. To safeguard commercial transactions, the app allows beneficiaries to inspect commercial registrations with the Ministry of Commerce, verify e-commerce platforms through the Saudi Business Center, and validate electronic invoices with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority. In daily mobility and urban services, users can schedule vehicle roadworthiness inspections, navigate public transit via the Royal Commission for Riyadh City’s “Darb” journey planner, access municipal parking systems and manage their Saudi Post national address. The platform also centralizes telecom inquiries via the “my numbers” service and facilitates public service appraisals in partnership with the National Center for Performance Measurement. Muhammad Khurram Khan, professor at the Center of Excellence in Information Assurance at King Saud University, told Arab News: “Tawakkalna’s milestone of serving over 36 million users illustrates Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision for human-centric digital innovation.” “Moving far beyond its pandemic-era origins, the platform has evolved into a unified national ecosystem that seamlessly weaves together essential daily services spanning healthcare, commerce, judiciary, and urban mobility. “By centralizing these vital pillars into a single, intuitive interface, Tawakkalna redefines everyday convenience and transparency for citizens, residents and visitors alike. This remarkable transformation not only elevates the Kingdom’s quality of life, but also establishes a powerful global benchmark for integrated digital government under Saudi Vision 2030,” he said. The super app brings together a range of services needed by users across health, employment, commerce, justice, housing, transportation and telecommunications, serving as a trusted national digital gateway for completing and tracking transactions with both government and private-sector entities.