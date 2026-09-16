Initiative involves divers, instructors working to protect the marine environment, reduce pollution

DAMMAM: Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province municipality launched an environmental initiative on Wednesday to clean the seabed along the region’s coastline. The initiative marked International Coastal Cleanup Day, with divers and diving instructors participating to help protect the marine environment, reduce pollution and promote sustainability. The municipality said the initiative is part of broader environmental programs aimed at promoting marine conservation, removing pollutants and waste, and raising awareness of the importance of protecting natural resources. It said the initiative reflects its commitment to leveraging specialized expertise and strengthening partnerships with community members and environmental advocates to support sustainable resource management. Organized globally by Ocean Conservancy since 1986, International Coastal Cleanup Day is observed on the third Saturday of September each year. It aims to remove marine litter and plastic waste from beaches, rivers, lakes and waterways. Last month, the Border Guard in the Madinah region also organized a volunteer initiative to clean the seabed at Al-Sharm Beach, with the participation of volunteer divers. The initiative underscored the Border Guard’s commitment to protecting marine ecosystems, preserving wildlife and promoting volunteerism and teamwork while supporting the sustainable conservation of natural resources.