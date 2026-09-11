RIYADH: The Saudi Media Forum is set to expand its international reach for the upcoming 2027 edition, hosting major global media organizations and platforms in Riyadh to foster industry dialogue and address transformations across the sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Saudi Media Forum Chairman Mohammed Fahd Al-Harthi said the 2027 gathering aims to attract more than 300 speakers and about 250 media organizations worldwide. He added that the growing participation highlights the forum’s role in connecting media institutions, developing talent, and advancing cooperation in digital transformation and content creation. Participating international outlets include France TV, British multimedia publishers The Telegraph and The Sunday Times, German press agency DPA and the UK's ITV News. Asian media will be represented by Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post, alongside specialized platforms including digital sports outlet GiveMeSport and Middle East business news service AGBI. The diverse lineup reflects the forum’s expanding international footprint, providing a platform to exchange expertise, explore joint media ventures and examine technological shifts reshaping global media. The annual forum will be held in February next year.