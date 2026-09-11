RIYADH: Hotel and Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia will return to Riyadh from Sept. 15-17, with the future of Saudi hospitality under the spotlight. Taking place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center with the Ministry of Tourism as strategic partner, the expo will bring together hotel operators, developers, procurement teams, manufacturers and suppliers as continued growth across Saudi Arabia’s tourism and hospitality sectors creates new demand across the industry. According to the Ministry of Tourism’s Hospitality Performance Report in Q1 2026, the hospitality sector in the Kingdom continued to expand, with more than 6,120 licensed accommodation facilities regulated by the ministry, offering around 616,000 licensed rooms. In addition, the number of licensed hotels reached nearly 3,000, with hotel rooms exceeding 500,000 licensed rooms.Preliminary data from the Ministry of Tourism also revealed that the total number of domestic and inbound tourists to the Kingdom in Q1 2026 reached an estimated 37.2 million, while total tourism spending by domestic and inbound tourists amounted to about SR 82.7 billion.Nasr Al-Ansari, official spokesperson for the Ministry of Tourism, said that the strategic partnership between the ministry and the exhibition came as part of the ministry’s efforts to support the growth of Saudi tourism and hospitality sectors, and enhance the integration of the tourism ecosystem through specialized platforms, bringing together key industry stakeholders under one umbrella. It occurs at a time when the two sectors are continuing their rapid growth, driven by the expansion of capacity and rising demand for high-quality tourism experiences. This has opened broader horizons for exchanging expertise and building quality partnerships, raising competitiveness and sustainable growth, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Elaine O’Connell, vice president of the design and hospitality division at dmg events, the organizers of the event, said: “Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is experiencing exceptional growth, driven by an expanding hotel development pipeline and continued growth in visitor numbers, creating significant opportunities for operators, developers and suppliers across the industry. “The return of Hotel and Hospitality Expo, with the Ministry of Tourism as strategic partner, comes at a pivotal time for the sector, providing a platform that brings together key industry stakeholders to explore new solutions, build partnerships and support the evolving needs of the Kingdom’s growing hospitality market.” The exhibition will feature suppliers across hotel operating equipment and supplies, hospitality technology, wellness and spas, food service, furniture, bedding, textiles, surfaces and flooring, alongside dedicated destinations for the returning SaudiHost and the new CoffeeZone.CoffeeZone will bring together coffee professionals, cafe operators and hospitality buyers across coffee, roasting, brewing, espresso technology, cafe furniture and fit-out.It will also host the Saudi Arabia Barista Championship 2026, with the national winner earning the opportunity to represent Saudi Arabia at the World Barista Championship in Panama.The event will also feature the Hospitality Leaders’ Summit, bringing together influential professionals from government, tourism and hospitality, alongside the Hotel and Hospitality Awards, recognizing excellence across hospitality, restaurants, cafes and tourism.The expo will be co-located with INDEX Saudi Arabia, reflecting the increasingly connected nature of Saudi Arabia’s development landscape, where design, interiors, hospitality and operations work together. With the spotlight on cultural identity, performance-driven interiors and future-ready design, INDEX Saudi Arabia is described as the country’s biggest showcase for interior design.For hotel operators and developers, procurement professionals, architects, designers, contractors and suppliers, the combined platform offers an opportunity to discover new products, build partnerships and engage directly with businesses serving the Kingdom’s transformation.