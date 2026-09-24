Entrepreneur wanted artists to showcase love for Saudi Arabia

ALKHOBAR: If you find yourself a short distance from the Alkhobar Corniche and want to attend a National Day-themed art exhibition with air conditioning, look no further than the one hosted at the Somerset Downtown Alkhobar Hotel. Curated by Saudi-based entrepreneur and fierce advocate for women empowerment Nuslia Nushra Akhter, the indoor event is spread across the ground and first floors. Armed with a doctorate in business management, Akhter started her entrepreneurial journey in 2021 and has been running her own companies in Saudi Arabia and Oman since, helping over 200 women entrepreneurs with their strategic management. For the occasion of the 96th Saudi National Day, she opted to highlight artists. “I have been doing art exhibitions for the past three years — once in Jubail and once in Oman — so I have planned to do it in Alkhobar, where I was born and raised,” she told Arab News. “This is the first time I’m doing it here in Alkhobar and I’m really honored to do it on the Saudi National Day because we are representing Saudi pride. I wanted the artists to showcase their love for Saudi Arabia.” Artists were chosen via an online form that was sent out through her company two months ago. She added: “In 15 days we got more than 45 artists and still I was receiving the calls yesterday — and we closed the registration, but they still wanted to join.” Some 28 artists were chosen due to space constraints, but she is proud of the selection. She added: “Most of them have brought around five paintings and we have artists from places such as Romania, Saudi, the UK, Malaysia and Indonesia. So it’s quite diverse. I have placed a special corner for special needs kids’ art because they have a different type of talent within themselves which we usually can’t see outside.” While she confessed that she is “not good at art,” she was called to join the creative expression movement as she actively enjoys uplifting others. She said: “This exhibition is not only about art. It is also an opportunity for business networking, where artists, entrepreneurs, professionals, families, and organizations can meet, connect, exchange ideas … and discover new opportunities.” Established Saudi visual artist Almas Al-Dossary, who goes by @Almas_Khobar on Instagram, wanted to highlight the occasion by trying something new. Al-Dossary placed four canvases on a table in which she drew an outline of various Saudi-centric drawings, and the intention was for curious, creative spectators to take a seat and use the paints and paintbrushes to fill in the blanks. They would then be able to take their collaborated, colored works home for a small fee. “Today, I am showcasing my paintings and also hosting — for my very first time — an interactive activity for visitors where they can color pre-outlined canvases, allowing them to take home their own artistic creations,” she told Arab News. “I know I could have printed the outline or used an easier method, but I wanted to hand draw everything myself because human creativity and talent still matters.” Also on display are Al-Dossary’s finished paintings — one in oil and two in acrylic — all themed around National Day and the Saudi spirit. “I am from Riyadh originally, though I currently live in Alkhobar. I have been quite active in the local art scene for some time and usually participate at exhibitions here — especially those that introduce and promote our culture to the West,” she said. “When I received an invitation to participate via WhatsApp, I accepted immediately. It was a wonderful opportunity to interact with the public and to do something a little different. As a Saudi, I am delighted to be a part of it.” The designated National Day art spaces at the hotel are free and open to the public daily until Sept. 25, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.