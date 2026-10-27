RIYADH: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has climbed 107 places to 123rd in a global ranking of smart hospitals, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday. Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2027 also placed the Riyadh hospital among just 15 to earn two top honors, the highest digital maturity rating of five ribbons and the “Leader in AI Innovation” distinction. While 21 hospitals received the highest digital maturity rating and 39 earned the artificial intelligence distinction, only 15 hospitals across five countries received both honors — making up fewer than 4 percent of the 410 hospitals ranked across 33 countries. The rankings were compiled by Newsweek in conjunction with data aggregator platform Statista. It draws on recommendations from healthcare professionals worldwide, along with a survey of hospitals’ digital maturity that relies on documented, verified evidence. A hospital had to place in the top 30 percent in both the expert assessment and its level of AI implementation in order to receive the AI distinction. According to SPA, the recognition reflects KFSHRC’s progress in bringing digital technologies and AI into its medical and research work. The hospital uses predictive analytics and smart systems to manage patient flow, support clinical decisions, raise operational efficiency and improve the patient experience as part of a wider push toward more precise, patient-centered care. Its AI work spans several areas. Set up in 2019, the Center for Healthcare Intelligence uses predictive modeling and digital twin technology that let surgical teams rehearse procedures before operating. Its Capacity Command Center had carried out more than 170,000 interventions since 2021, according to figures released by the hospital in October 2025. These cut inpatient wait times from 32 hours to six and reduced emergency department delays by 14 percent. KFSHRC says it also performed the world’s first fully robotic heart and liver transplants. In addition, it uses AI tools in oncology, cardiology and radiology to deliver more personalized care.