RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in New York on Saturday to lead the Kingdom’s delegation at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. The delegation includes Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir, and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, along with other officials. Saudi Arabia’s participation reflects its commitment to strengthening international cooperation and multilateral action, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with representatives of friendly and allied countries and international organizations to discuss cooperation, items on the General Assembly’s agenda, and efforts to promote regional and international security and stability, SPA added.