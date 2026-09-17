RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has offered condolences to British Prime Minister Andy Burnham after the death of his father, the Saudi Press Agency Reported on Wednesday.

Burnham’s father Roy, who had advanced Alzheimer's disease, died on Monday.

“The Crown Prince extended his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the prime minister and his family, wishing him continued good health,” SPA said.

Burnham said he received “so many lovely messages from people all over the country, and we really appreciate those”.

He said that it will be hard for a little while, but that it was better to get back to governing.

Burnham said that his father’s condition was so advanced that he did not even know that he had become prime minister.

The former mayor of Greater Manchester became premier in July after Kier Starmer stepped aside after a series of election losses.

The crown prince congratulated Burnham shortly after assuming the premiership in a conversation where they discussed bilateral ties. They also reviewed existing areas of cooperation and ways to strengthen them.

The British leader also condemned the Houthi attacks and threats to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, and reaffirmed the Kingdom's security and sovereignty.