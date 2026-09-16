ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has completed online booking of 11,600 seats under the private Hajj scheme for next year’s pilgrimage, its religious affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

Pakistan allocated 107,526 slots, including 30,000 for a shorter package, to the government scheme, while another 71,696 slots have been allocated to the private scheme for next year’s pilgrimage, according to the religious affairs ministry.

The country completed online booking of all seats under the government Hajj scheme on Aug. 25, marking the first time the entire quota has been filled through a digital reservation system. It opened online bookings for private scheme on Aug. 23.

“Under the private Hajj scheme 2027, bookings for 11,600 pilgrims have been finalized via the Hajj portal, while around 60,000 Hajj slots remain available,” the religious affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

“Bookings under the private scheme will continue until the available slots are filled or until November 20.”

Under the private scheme, intending pilgrims are being offered Economy, Standard, and Premium Hajj packages by 25 authorized Hajj operators through the government Hajj portal. The scheme offers shorter stays, direct flights from outside Pakistan and five-star hotel options.

The ministry has advised pilgrims to only use the Pak Hajj mobile application or the Hajj portal for payment of Hajj dues.

“Pilgrims are urged not to deposit money directly with any unauthorized individual or company to ensure protection against fraud or financial loss,” it said.

The ministry has tightened oversight of the private scheme since 2025, when Pakistan’s private share fell from 89,801 places to just over 25,000. This happened after operators missed Saudi payment and service agreement deadlines, leaving more than 67,000 intending pilgrims unable to travel.