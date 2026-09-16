Philippine labor chief says the two countries are focused on matching workers’ skills with opportunities in the Kingdom

RIYADH: Filipino domestic workers heading to Saudi Arabia could soon have greater opportunities to train and work as caregivers and other specialists under emerging upskilling initiatives being discussed between Manila and Riyadh, according to Philippine Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac. In an exclusive interview with Arab News during a visit to Riyadh, Cacdac said both governments are increasingly focused on helping workers move beyond traditional job categories and into higher-skilled, better-protected professions that match the changing demands of the Saudi labor market. “We are in discussions with the Saudi side in terms of upskilling domestic workers, who could possibly be hired and focused (on) in terms of caregiving work,” Cacdac said. The initiative could create new pathways for workers who have traditionally entered overseas employment through domestic work, allowing them to acquire specialized skills in areas such as caregiving and patient support while improving career prospects and earning potential. “Nothing wrong with being a domestic worker, but what we’re saying is perhaps there could be opportunities also for domestic workers to upskill themselves and thereby enhance their productivity, enhance their job status and take-home pay and further help their families back home,” he said. Cacdac said the broader objective is to create more targeted employment opportunities that better reflect workers’ qualifications and the needs of host countries. Vision 2030 creating new demand The Philippines sees significant opportunities for its workers as Saudi Arabia accelerates Vision 2030 projects across multiple sectors, including construction, healthcare, tourism and hospitality. “In light of the Saudi Vision 2030, we see robust activity plans from the Saudi side,” Cacdac said. He said Filipino workers have long contributed to Saudi Arabia’s development and are well positioned to support the Kingdom’s next phase of growth, particularly as large-scale infrastructure projects, tourism developments and preparations for the 2034 FIFA World Cup generate demand for skilled labor. Construction and healthcare are expected to remain key sectors, while tourism-related industries are likely to create additional opportunities for hospitality professionals and service workers. “We’re confident that Filipino workers can blend with the national policies on labor market development here in Saudi Arabia,” he said. “So, it’s a win-win situation in that sense.” The secretary also said the Philippine government is adapting its education and training programs to meet future demand, with vocational institutions increasingly incorporating new technologies, including artificial intelligence, and specialized skills into their curricula. “AI is beginning to be part of our vocational technical systems,” he said, adding that reforms are also targeting healthcare, green economy jobs, and other emerging sectors. Opportunities beyond traditional roles Cacdac said one of the most significant shifts in overseas employment is the growing focus on expanding opportunities for women and workers traditionally concentrated in lower-skilled professions. Asked about the potential for Filipino women drivers in Saudi Arabia, he said the discussion reflects a broader trend toward widening career options for women. “Feminization of the migrant workforce also shows the empowerment of women in Philippine society,” he said. While he stopped short of announcing any formal recruitment initiative, he said there was no reason women could not succeed in driving and other professions once viewed as male-dominated. “It will be no different in the case of drivers, for sure,” he said. “My wife is a better driver than I am, for sure.” Cacdac suggested that many workers, particularly women from provincial areas, may possess qualifications that are not fully reflected in the jobs initially available to them and would enable them to pursue roles beyond traditional domestic work. “I think female drivers would be one of those,” he said, referring to alternative employment pathways that could emerge as labor markets continue to evolve. Strong bilateral foundations The discussions on upskilling and workforce development are taking place against the backdrop of what Cacdac described as one of the strongest periods in Saudi-Philippine labor relations. “Bilateral labor relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Philippines are at a very high level in terms of having the set agreements,” he said. The relationship is anchored by labor agreements signed in 2013 and 2017, which established frameworks for worker protection, ethical recruitment and dispute resolution. According to Cacdac, regular consultations and direct communication between officials on both sides have helped maintain close cooperation on labor issues. He noted that Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has repeatedly emphasized the importance of strengthening labor ties with Saudi Arabia, while engagement between senior officials remains frequent. Cacdac pointed to the close working relationship between both sides, noting that he has met Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi three times this year in formal settings alone. He also praised the Kingdom’s approach to worker welfare and protections. “There’s no question that there is a rules-based approach,” he said, citing continuing efforts to protect workers’ rights and promote safe and ethical labor mobility. The Kingdom remains home to around 1 million Filipinos, making it one of the largest overseas destinations for Philippine workers. Crisis response and regional coordination The labor chief also highlighted the level of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the Philippines during periods of regional uncertainty. He thanked Saudi authorities for assisting Filipino nationals affected by disruptions elsewhere in the Gulf earlier this year, when airspace closures and operational restrictions complicated travel and repatriation efforts. “I thank the Saudi government’s facilitation of our repatriates, especially at the height of the tensions in March, April, and May this year, whereby we had up to 5,000 workers coming from the other Gulf states whose airspace had been closed,” he said. Saudi Arabia served as a key transit route for affected workers, allowing thousands to return safely to the Philippines. According to Cacdac, between 12,000 and 15,000 workers were repatriated through commercial and chartered flights, while an additional 20,000 workers received financial assistance after their employment was affected by regional developments. “So, give (or) take around 35,000 workers” received government support through repatriation or financial assistance programs, he said. The experience reinforced the importance of close coordination among labor ministries, embassies, and host governments, he added. Looking ahead, Cacdac said the future of labor mobility will increasingly depend on matching workers’ skills to specific economic needs rather than relying on broad job classifications. “There are programs in the works,” he said. “We are looking closer at more targeted skill sets and skill sets that would be more protective.” For the Philippines, he said, the goal is not simply to expand overseas employment but to ensure workers are equipped for long-term career growth in a changing global economy. For Manila and Riyadh, the next phase of labor cooperation may be defined less by the number of workers deployed and more by the quality of opportunities available to them, as both countries increasingly focus on skills development, worker mobility, and specialized career pathways. The shift could help reshape one of the region’s most significant labor partnerships in the years ahead. “We have a mantra back home: Skills are the highest form of protection,” Cacdac said.