RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been invited to attend the 2026 UN Water Conference. The event, co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal, will take place from Dec. 8 to 10 in Abu Dhabi.

The invitation, from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, was received on the crown prince’s behalf by the deputy foreign minister, Waleed Al-Khuraiji, during a meeting in Riyadh with Matar Salem Al-Dhaheri, the UAE’s ambassador to the Kingdom.

The officials also reviewed bilateral relations and discussed issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.