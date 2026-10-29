Civil defense issued danger warnings for Riyadh, Najran, Al-Kharj

Attack is the latest attempted strikes by the Iran-backed militia from across the border in Yemen

RIYADH: Two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthi militia in Yemen toward Riyadh were shot down by Saudi Arabia's air defenses on Thursday. The missiles were "intercepted and destroyed," the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Thursday evening. Saudi Arabia's civil defense earlier issued warnings for Riyadh, Najran and Al-Kharj, before announcing the danger had passed about 20 minutes later. The strikes are the latest attempt by the Iran-backed Houthis to launch missiles and drones against civilian sites in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Wednesday that it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by toward the western Saudi city of Taif. On Tuesday evening debris from two intercepted ballistic missiles damaged a building, a construction project and a vehicle in Riyadh. Weeks of attacks have targeted airports, energy infrastructure and cities across the Kingdom.A missile strike on Riyadh’s King Khalid Airport on Oct.10 killed 13 travelers and injured more than 300. The attacks sparked a wave of international condemnation of the Houthis, who reignited the Yemen war earlier this year.