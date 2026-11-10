Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa met in Riyadh

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation across various fields between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Riyadh on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments and efforts to strengthen security and stability. King Hamad was received at King Khalid International Airport by Prince Mohammed, who was accompanied by Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar and Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, minister of state and Cabinet member, the Saudi Press Agency reported. During their talks, the leaders reviewed their countries’ longstanding ties and ways to expand cooperation across a range of fields. King Hamad praised Saudi Arabia’s support for Bahrain and the efforts of King Salman and the crown prince to strengthen relations. He also commended the Saudi leadership’s work to advance Gulf cooperation and promote regional peace and stability. For his part, Prince Mohammed reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to closer ties with Bahrain and wished the country and its people continued progress and prosperity. Senior officials from both countries attended, including Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The Saudi delegation included Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, National Guard Minister Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, National Security Adviser Musaed Al-Aiban and Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan. Bahraini officials included Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, Finance and National Economy Minister Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and the king’s diplomatic adviser, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa.