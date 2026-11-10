Agreement was signed by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Ministers review bilateral relations, ways to develop them across various fields

LONDON: Saudi Arabia and Ukraine have signed an agreement exempting holders of diplomatic, special and service passports from short-stay visa requirements, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha signed the memorandum of understanding after meeting on the sidelines of the G7 ministerial meeting in Paris. The two ministers also reviewed bilateral relations and ways to develop them across various fields, the SPA said. In addition, they also discussed joint efforts aimed at achieving peace, and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.