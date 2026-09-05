RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha held a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua, in the presence of Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the UN Abdulaziz Al-Wasil. The meeting focused on comprehensive digital transformation and its role in accelerating progress toward Sustainable Development Goals, as well as ways to strengthen partnerships in digital government, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday. Alswaha and Li also discussed supporting digital capacity-building in developing countries and exchanging experiences and best practices to help develop more inclusive and innovative digital governments. The meeting highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts to promote international cooperation and use emerging technologies to improve the efficiency of government services and enable societies to benefit from the opportunities of the digital age.