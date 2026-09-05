LONDON: The Saudi Media Academy, affiliated with the Ministry of Media, concluded its international training program in London. Titled “Strategic Leadership and Institutional Transformation in Media,” it was part of the first phase of the “Media Leaders” track. The program was held in cooperation with London Business School, which was ranked first globally in executive education programs by the Financial Times in 2026. Over three days, 40 government and private-sector leaders participated in an intensive 24-hour training program combining academic and practical components through lectures and interactive workshops led by six international experts and trainers. The program focused on enhancing leadership effectiveness in addressing challenges and situations, making decisions amid changing circumstances, leveraging artificial intelligence in communications and media, and strengthening media presence with media outlets and the public. These efforts contributed to enriching participants’ experience, enhancing their leadership and media capabilities, and improving their readiness to address rapid developments in the media sector. The program included field visits to two prominent news organizations. The first was to The Times headquarters, where participants explored the latest digital transformation models in news organizations. The second was to The Sunday Times, where they learned about its experience in developing media business models and growth strategies, as well as enhancing the sustainability of media organizations. The program concluded with participants receiving certificates accredited by London Business School.