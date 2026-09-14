RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday opened the fourth Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit under the patronage of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, minister of national guard and board member of the Riyadh Biocentral Foundation, inaugurated the three-day summit, which runs through Sept. 16 under the theme “Building the Foundations of Excellence in Medical Biotechnology.” Organized by the Ministry of National Guard, through Health Affairs, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences and King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, the summit brings together leaders, researchers, innovators and investors from around the world. It is being held in partnership with the Ministry of Investment and the Future Investment Initiative Institute as a strategic partner. The summit is focusing on national strategies and regulatory frameworks, research and development, innovation infrastructure, financing and investment, and developing talent and human capabilities in medical biotechnology. More than 100 speakers are taking part, including CEOs, presidents of leading universities, researchers and sector experts. An accompanying exhibition features government, academic, healthcare, technology, industrial and investment organizations showcasing medical products, services and advanced technologies. The program includes panel discussions, scientific sessions, specialized workshops and meetings between investors and policymakers, as well as a platform for signing agreements and memoranda of understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation and partnerships in medical biotechnology.