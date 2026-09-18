RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday condemned a suicide attack on a mosque at a police compound in northwestern Pakistan that killed at least 16 people, including five police officers, and wounded dozens.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom’s rejection of attacks on places of worship and civilians and expressed its “full solidarity” with Pakistan against extremism and terrorism.

The attack in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, left 57 people wounded after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the outer wall of the police compound as worshippers gathered for Friday prayers at a mosque inside.

Gunmen accompanying the bomber then opened fire, triggering a shootout with security forces.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, denied involvement.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry extended its condolences to the families of those killed and to the Pakistani government and people, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.