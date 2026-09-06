RIYADH: The Saudi Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic Ghazi Al-Anzi presented his credentials to President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
On Thursday, Al-Anzi presented his credentials to Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, the foreign minister of Syria.
Al-Anzi was appointed as the Saudi ambassador to Syria in July.
Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Syrian president
RIYADH: The Saudi Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic Ghazi Al-Anzi presented his credentials to President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.