ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani expatriate this week won the whopping grand prize of AED 15 million [$4.1 millionn] at the “Big Ticket” raffle draw, one of the most prominent ones in the Middle East, saying he would use a part of the money to support others less fortunate than him.

Big Ticket describes itself as the largest and longest-running raffle draw in the Middle East for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in the Gulf Cooperation Council. It was launched in 1992 at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Shaukat Aftab, a 64-year-old Pakistani businessman, was announced as Big Ticket’s grand prize winner of AED 15 million [$4.1 million] during the live draw of the raffle draw on September 3.

“When I got the winning call, I was confused at the beginning because I am currently traveling,” Aftab told Big Ticket. “But I am very happy, and I want to thank Big Ticket for the best opportunity. I encourage everyone to try their luck.”

Aftab said he first heard about Big Ticket 15 years ago and has continued purchasing tickets ever since, sometimes buying two at a time.

While Aftab said he previously participated alongside a group of friends, the winning ticket was purchased by him alone.

Aftab plans to take a thoughtful approach with his winnings, saying that he aims to invest and save the money while also supporting people in need.

“For him, the win is not only an exciting personal moment, but also an opportunity to help others,” Big Ticket said in a press release.

But despite winning, Aftab has no plans to stop participating in the raffle draw. The Pakistani expat said he will keep trying his luck and encouraged others to participate as well.

Big Ticket said it will next offer a grand prize of AED 20 million during a live draw on October 3, with one winner set to take home the prize.