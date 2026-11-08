School safety in spotlight but students, parents back decision

RIYADH: Students across Riyadh returned to their classrooms on Nov. 8 after nearly a month of remote learning prompted by security concerns following Iran-backed Houthi attacks on the capital in October. However, the first day back coincided with fresh attacks on Riyadh on Sunday morning, putting school safety in the spotlight as students adjusted to the return of in-person learning. Riyadh teacher Dalia Ismail told Arab News that schools had established emergency procedures, with trained staff and evacuation plans tailored to each floor. She said: “We have different evacuation plans for each floor. For students on the highest floors, we guide them to the basement and make sure they stay away from windows.” Another teacher, Duaa Ahmed, said staff focused on keeping students calm and reassured them while guiding them through safety procedures. “We reassure the students and encourage them to stay calm. We show them the safety steps, including staying away from windows and taking shelter under their desks,” she said. Despite the attacks, students and parents who spoke to Arab News expressed confidence in the Kingdom’s security measures and the precautions taken by schools. Schools in Riyadh switched to online learning on Oct. 11 as a precautionary measure. On Nov. 7, the General Administration of Education in Riyadh Region announced that in-person classes would resume across Riyadh, Diriyah and affiliated centers. Abdulrahman Adil, a student who returned to school on Sunday, said his classmates responded calmly when the attacks occurred. He told Arab News: “We weren’t really worried. We simply followed the safety precautions and moved away from the windows to avoid any possible danger. “We knew what we needed to do, and we stayed calm. There was no panic or fear among us.” His father also expressed confidence in the decision to reopen schools, saying that trust in the authorities and school preparedness helped ease concerns. “We trust the Kingdom’s judgment when it comes to situations like this,” he told Arab News. “As parents, our children’s safety will always come first, but we also believe schools are prepared to respond to emergencies. Knowing that precautions are in place gives us reassurance when we send our children back to their classrooms.” For students, returning to school meant more than sitting behind a desk again. It was an opportunity to reconnect with friends, teachers and familiar routines that had been interrupted by weeks of uncertainty. Hesha Aeid, a student in Riyadh, told Arab News that returning to the classroom was a welcome decision, particularly after the challenges of studying remotely. “I genuinely believe coming back to school was the right decision. Online learning was becoming difficult for many students. Some were missing classes, while others struggled to stay focused or even stay awake,” he said. Despite the attacks occurring at around 8 a.m., as students were returning to classrooms, Aeid said he and his classmates remained calm. “Even when the attacks happened while we were in class, hardly anyone seemed frightened. We felt safe because we trusted the people responsible for protecting us,” he said. “Living in Saudi Arabia gives us a sense of security that we should never take for granted. I thank God every day for the blessing of being able to go to school and live our lives without fear.” His father, Aeid Khaled Alchakouch, echoed that sentiment, and described the trust he places in the Kingdom’s security measures when sending his children to school. “Every morning, when I send my children to school, I place my trust in God and pray for their safety,” he told Arab News. “As a parent, nothing matters more to me than knowing my children are safe. I am grateful that we live in a country where I can send them to school with confidence. May God continue to protect our children, our families and everyone in this country.” The return to in-person learning comes after weeks in which families had to adjust to online lessons, disrupted schedules and uncertainty surrounding the security situation. Although the renewed attacks coincided with the reopening of schools, the students interviewed by Arab News said they remained calm and followed safety precautions.