RIYADH: The Saudi Water Authority will hold the inaugural Water Regulation Exchange in Riyadh on Nov. 1, bringing together representatives from four international organizations and 25 global regulatory bodies, along with industry experts and decision-makers, to discuss regulatory frameworks that keep pace with the sector’s rapid transformation. The event is organized in strategic partnership with the International Desalination and Reuse Association to advance regulatory frameworks that enhance the efficiency and sustainability of water services and strengthen the sector’s readiness for future demands. It will serve as a global platform for exchanging regulatory expertise. Participants will review regulatory models and practices from the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific region, exploring ways to adapt them to local and global contexts. Panel sessions will cover evolving regulatory practices, including compliance and performance-monitoring models, as well as public, private and financing roles in establishing more agile and integrated regulatory systems that support water security, improve service efficiency, and encourage investment and innovation across the sector.