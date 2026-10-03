The event is themed 'Behind Every Intelligence … Is a Human' and is in partnership with the Ministry of Media

Participants include industry leaders, creatives, entrepreneurs, and filmmakers from Saudi Arabia and beyond

JEDDAH: Creative professionals from Saudi Arabia and abroad will explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping their industries at a major Riyadh forum. The Creative Summit, which kicked off in Diriyah’s JAX District on Saturday and will run until Oct. 5, is being held in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Media under the theme “Behind Every Intelligence … Is a Human.” The program will examine how rapid technological advances are changing how creative professionals work and produce content, while highlighting the continued importance of human creativity, intuition and experience in shaping ideas and stories. Sessions will focus on practical tools, integrating AI into creative industries, sustainability, and solutions to help businesses grow and support the creative economy. The event brings together industry leaders, creatives, investors, entrepreneurs and filmmakers from the Kingdom, the region and beyond. Panel discussions, workshops and interactive experiences will provide opportunities to exchange expertise, build professional relationships, and connect Saudi talent with international practitioners. Participants will explore developments in advertising, marketing, branding, technology, design and content creation, and will have opportunities to meet experts and organizations across the creative sector. The strategic partnership with the Ministry of Media reflects the growing connection between the media and creative industries and their role in showcasing talent, encouraging dialogue, and supporting the Kingdom’s creative economy.