Prince Faisal welcomed Juhl and wished her success in her new duties

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz received Danish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Merete Juhl at his office at Qasr Al-Hukm on Sunday, following her appointment as her country’s ambassador to the Kingdom. Prince Faisal welcomed Juhl and wished her success in her new duties, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Meanwhile, Saudi Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi met UN counterterrorism chief Alexandre Zouev in New York on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly.