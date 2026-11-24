The heats are open to international falconers and Saudi competitors who did not qualify in earlier rounds.

The festival, which opened on Nov. 17, features 140 heats across the Al-Melwah racing and Al-Mazayen falcon beauty competitions.

JEDDAH: The international heats of the Al-Melwah falcon racing competition began on Wednesday at the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival in Malham, north of Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The heats are open to international falconers and Saudi competitors who did not qualify in earlier rounds. The National Falcon Center is organizing the festival at its headquarters in Malham. The festival, which opened on Nov. 17, features 140 heats across the Al-Melwah racing and Al-Mazayen falcon beauty competitions. Falconers from Saudi Arabia and abroad are competing for more than SR36 million ($9.6 million) in prize money, along with the King Abdulaziz Cups, the King’s Sword and the King’s Shalfa. For the first time, the festival is holding two international heats for the King’s Sword. Winners of the King Abdulaziz Cup heats qualify for the new races. One covers the Pure Gyr, Mathlouth Gyr, Gyr Taba and Gyr Shaheen categories, while the other is for saker and peregrine falcons. The winner of each heat will receive the King’s Sword and SR150,000, while the runners-up will receive SR70,000 and SR40,000 for second and third place, respectively. The international heats for the King Abdulaziz Cups are divided into owners’ and professionals’ categories. The owners’ category is open to falconers who train their own birds from the time juveniles are brought in from the wild or, in the case of mature birds, from the time they leave their molting quarters. Competitors transferring from the professionals’ category are also eligible. Each entrant in the owners’ category may register up to 10 falcons across all categories and age groups, with a maximum of three per heat. First place earns 50 points, second 40 and third 35. Competitors who accumulate 200 points across the two most recent seasons in which they participated advance to the professionals’ category. The professionals’ category is open to direct entrants and individuals or teams that entrust their birds to others. Each owner may register up to 48 falcons, with a maximum of four per heat. First place earns 70 points, second 60 and third 50. The center said the international heats were part of its efforts to attract more overseas falconers. Last year’s festival attracted 1,744 falconers from nine countries and a record 3,536 birds, compared with 1,723 at its inaugural edition in 2019. The festival has set three Guinness World Records for the number of participating falcons. Its first came at the inaugural edition, when Guinness World Records recognized it as the world’s largest falcon racing tournament, with 1,723 birds competing over 10 days. This year’s program also includes two Future Falconer heats to encourage young people to take up the sport. The festival marks the close of the 2026 falconry season. Other major events during the season included the International Falcon Breeders Auction, held from Aug. 5 to 25, which recorded more than SR33 million in sales, up from SR13 million the previous year. The Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition attracted more than 764,000 visitors over 10 days and featured more than 1,446 exhibitors and brands from 47 countries.