The OIC described attacks on holy sites as terrorism that contradicts Islamic values and international law

Islamic and regional bodies have condemned on Wednesday recent Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including an attempted drone strike on Makkah, and expressed solidarity with the Kingdom. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation said the attacks threatened civilians, violated the sanctity of Islamic holy sites and mosques, and provoked Muslims around the world. The OIC General Secretariat described attacks targeting holy sites, mosques and civilian objects as terrorism that violated Islamic values and international law. It saidthat violations against Islamic holy sites could not be accepted or tolerated and called for measures to deter those responsible. The organization also expressed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for measures taken by the Kingdom to counter the attacks, protect Islamic holy sites and the lives of Muslims, and safeguard its security and sovereignty. The Muslim World League also condemned what it described as Houthi attacks targeting Makkah and the Madinah region, as well as continued attacks against Saudi Arabia. Its Secretary-General Mohammed Al-Issa condemned the Houthi militia’s “terrorist approach” and attacks on mosques, schools and other civilian sites, describing them as violations of Islamic values and humanitarian principles. Al-Issa called on Islamic countries and the international community to condemn the attacks, saying they threatened Muslim lives and Islamic holy sites. He also reaffirmed the Muslim World League’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for measures taken by the Kingdom to counter the attacks and protect its people and Islamic holy sites. Kuwait also condemned the attempted drone attack targeting Makkah and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its measures to protect its security and the sanctity of the holy sites.