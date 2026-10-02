RIYADH: Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Saudi Arabia Yakubu N. Gambo has asserted that Nigeria-Saudi bilateral relations extend beyond cultural ties, and that the Kingdom is not only a valued bilateral partner, but a strategic partner in the efforts to accelerate sustainable development. Speaking at the official reception by the Nigerian Embassy at the Cultural Palace in the Diplomatic Quarter, Riyadh, to commemorate the 66th Independence anniversary of Nigeria, the ambassador said: “Celebrating Nigeria’s independence anniversary in Saudi Arabia is particularly exciting given the longstanding, excellent relations between the two brotherly nations. “The bilateral relations between Nigeria and the Kingdom date back generations, and are rooted in destiny, faith, mutual respect, and people-to-people connections. For generations, Nigerians have traveled to the Kingdom for Hajj and Umrah, creating bonds between our two people,” he said. “These religious and cultural connections have provided a strong foundation upon which our bilateral relations have continued to flourish. However, Nigeria-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations now extend beyond religious and cultural ties, as the two countries have increasingly recognized the enormous potential and opportunities that exist in the areas including trade and investment, energy, agriculture, mining, infrastructure, manufacturing, finance, tourism, education, technology, and sports,” added the envoy. “Nigeria sees Saudi Arabia not only as a valued bilateral partner, but also as a strategic economic partner in the efforts to accelerate sustainable economic development,” he said. The two countries, in order to further cement bilateral relations, have signed agreements for cooperation in defense, labor, and trade, as well as anti-corruption deals. Nigeria offers significant opportunities for Saudi investors seeking to expand into one of Africa’s largest economies and most vibrant markets, said Gambo. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s ambitious economic transformation roadmap in Vision 2030 has continued to create dynamic and unprecedented opportunities across multiple sectors, including tourism, renewable energy, infrastructure, technology, healthcare, logistics, mining, and agriculture, as well as entertainment and financial services, among others, he added. “We therefore encourage greater engagement between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, as well as the business communities in the two nations,” said the envoy. Furthermore, the present government of Nigeria has placed economic transformation at the center of Nigeria’s national development agenda, and the government’s reform program is aimed at moving Nigeria towards a key economy in the region and work in cohesion with the Kingdom undergoing major transformation. Mayor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf attended the ceremony hosted by the Nigerian Embassy to mark the country’s national day. Director General of the General Administration of Diplomatic Corps Affairs Ali bin Abdullah Al-Shehri also attended the event, along with members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom. The ambassador further said: “Today, we commemorate a defining moment in our nation’s history, when Nigeria attained independence and assumed its rightful position among the comity of sovereign nations. We celebrate not only the attainment of political independence, but the resilience, determination, diversity, and enduring hope of the Nigerian people. “Nigeria has continued to evolve as a nation, strengthening its diplomatic institutions, ensuring the growth and stability of its economy, investing in human capital and infrastructure, as well as deepening its engagement with the international community. Today’s occasion provides us with the opportunity to look back at the journey so far, and to look forward with renewed hope and confidence to build the Nigeria of our dreams,” he added.