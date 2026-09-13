RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa recently met with leading Somali scholars for an intellectual gathering in Mogadishu, the Somali capital.The meeting was accompanied by a forum called “Somalia at the Heart of the Islamic World,” where participants discussed efforts to confront extremist ideologies that are “alien to the sound Islamic principles of the Somali people,” the Muslim World League said on X.The scholars stressed the importance of raising awareness of the dangers of extremism and strengthening efforts to prevent its spread.They also praised Al-Issa’s address, which outlined an Islamic and intellectual framework for confronting extremism and presented proposals to strengthen scholarly and intellectual cooperation.The meeting concluded with an agreement to develop a joint project comprising several initiatives and programs aimed at strengthening cooperation between the Muslim World League and Somali scholars. Details of the project are expected to be finalized soon.