RIYADH: The Heritage Commission has concluded the fourth season of its archeological excavation project at the Al-Ma’mala site in the Baha region, part of ongoing efforts to preserve the Kingdom’s national heritage and archeological and architectural diversity. Al-Ma’mala is one of the region’s most significant archeological sites. It served as a center for extracting mineral ores, including gold, silver and copper, as evidenced by archeological remains and tools found at the site from different historical periods. The exploitation of these resources transformed Al-Ma’mala into an important economic destination during the Islamic era, attracting artisans and tradespeople such as metal merchants and laborers. Samples collected during previous excavations indicate that mining activities date back to the pre-Islamic era. Laboratory analysis revealed that mining flourished from the late sixth to the ninth century, spanning the pre-Islamic and medieval Islamic periods. The commission reaffirmed its commitment to archeological surveys and excavation projects across the Kingdom and to strengthening mechanisms for documenting and protecting discoveries. These efforts aim to preserve the Kingdom’s cultural heritage and civilizational identity for future generations.