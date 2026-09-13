ISLAMABAD: The provincial government in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province has imposed a five-day ban on public gatherings, a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department said on Sunday, citing potential “terrorism threats” from militant groups.

The notification said credible reports have been received from law enforcement and intelligence agencies of a “serious and imminent threat” to public peace across Punjab by “terrorist” organization and hostile intelligence agencies.

It said intelligence agencies have received multiple threat alerts that militant groups may use suicide bombers, Vehicle Bound Improvised Explosive Devises (VBIEDs) and carry out target killings during public gatherings across Punjab to create mayhem, social unrest and disrupt public peace.

The notification said certain groups may engage in activities, gatherings, or demonstrations that are likely to cause assemblies of a large number of people. These may be “easy targets for any hostile activity by terrorist(s)/ terrorist organization(s).”

“A complete ban on the assembly, processions or gatherings of five (05) or more persons in any public place, street, road, highway or open space,” the notification said.

It said the ban will not apply to marriage ceremonies, funerals and burial processions, prayers in places of worship, courts, official duties of government and semi-government organizations.

The provincial government also imposed a complete ban on carrying, displaying or brandishing weapons at public places.

“This ban shall not apply to personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies, Intelligence Agencies and Security Agencies on official duty,” it clarified.

’LONG MARCH’

The ban comes weeks ahead of former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s planned Sept. 27 “long march” to Islamabad.

The party says it will mobilize hundreds of thousands of supporters from all parts of the country toward the Pakistani capital, where they would push for Khan’s release from prison.

The party’s senior leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was in Sindh this week, mobilizing supporters for the planned demonstration.

Khan has been in jail since August 2023 and has faced a series of convictions and charges in cases ranging from corruption to leaking state secrets and violating marriage laws.

Khan and his party deny wrongdoing and say the cases are politically motivated and intended to keep him out of politics.

Previous protests by the party in 2023 and 2024 have resulted in deadly clashes with law enforcers. Pakistan’s government claims Khan’s party instigates its supporters to carry out acts of violence against law enforcers.

The PTI denies this and has repeatedly said its Sept. 27 march would be a peaceful one.