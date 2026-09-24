France will send military assets to help protect the key Red Sea terminal

French president says the deployment will include soldiers, radars, and defense systems

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday France would send “military means” to help protect the key Saudi Arabian port of Yanbu for oil exports following attacks by Yemen’s Houthis. “We are going to send military assets, meaning soldiers, radars, and defence systems to protect this site,” he said during an interview on the evening news.