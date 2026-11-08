KSrelief distributed 1,421 food baskets to families in need across Marib and Aden in Yemen

In Marib Governorate, 998 food baskets benefited 3,493 individuals in the Al-Sadd area and Al-Wadi and Al-Madina districts

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 1,421 food baskets to families in need in Marib and Aden, while providing safe drinking water to displaced communities in Lahij, benefiting thousands of people across Yemen. In Marib Governorate, KSrelief distributed 998 food baskets to families in need in the Al-Sadd area and Sectors 1 and 2 of Al-Wadi and Al-Madina districts, benefiting 3,493 individuals. In Aden, the center delivered another 423 food baskets to displaced families and host communities, reaching 963 people from 226 households. The distributions, announced on Sunday, form part of KSrelief’s emergency response program to address food insecurity and support communities affected by Yemen’s prolonged humanitarian crisis. In Lahij Governorate, KSrelief supplied safe drinking water to 1,919 people from 240 families through 11 distribution points serving displaced people and host communities. The latest aid deliveries come amid renewed displacement in Yemen. According to the International Organization for Migration, 287,767 people had been displaced since fighting escalated in western Yemen in June 2026, including 71,100 in Lahij and 53,016 in Aden as of Oct. 27. Marib, meanwhile, remains a major destination for displaced families, hosting internally displaced Yemenis. In October, KSrelief announced additional humanitarian projects expected to benefit more than 3.4 million people across Yemen, covering emergency food assistance, healthcare, shelter and clean water. Yemen continues to face one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises following years of conflict involving the Iran-backed Houthi movement, which has contributed to widespread displacement, food insecurity and deteriorating access to essential services. The ongoing operations form part of KSrelief’s continuing humanitarian assistance across Yemen, including food distributions, water supplies and shelter projects supporting displaced and vulnerable communities.