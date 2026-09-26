Organizers estimate the show could generate up to $500m in economic activity through yacht sales, charters, tourism

JEDDAH: Around 50 yachts, 150 exhibitors and thousands of visitor are expected at the inaugural Red Sea Yacht Show, which is set to take place at Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina from Oct. 14-17. The event will showcase new and pre-owned superyachts, support vessels and day cruisers valued at more than $3 billion. Organizers estimate it could generate up to $500 million in economic activity through yacht sales, charters and tourism. Supported by Makkah Deputy Gov. and Chairman of the National Events Calendar Committee for Jeddah Prince Saud bin Mishaal, the show will also feature lifestyle offerings including watch and jewelry exhibitions, fine dining, luxury cars, golf and diving. It will highlight more than $22.4 billion in ongoing Red Sea coastal investments, maritime infrastructure expansion and the extension of the region’s winter cruising season. Public Investment Fund company Sela recently signed a cooperation agreement with event and exhibitions business Tahaluf to organize the Jeddah event during the Monaco Yacht Show. Under the agreement, Sela and Tahaluf will manage and promote the event internationally, develop commercial opportunities and attract maritime industry leaders. The partnership combines Sela’s event management experience with Tahaluf’s exhibition platform, supported by Informa and BOAT International, to connect the established Monaco market with emerging opportunities in the Red Sea.