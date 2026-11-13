Arab News toured the family-friendly space.

DAMMAM: For the first time, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, or Ithra, a Saudi Aramco initiative, will transform Dhahran Expo into a winter wonderland. Arab News toured the family-friendly space with Munirah Alsafra, head of outreach programs at Ithra, who told us what to expect. “Ithra Winter is different this year. We used to always present the experience within the Ithra premises, but this time we wanted to be closer to the visitors — we wanted to present a different experience, so we came to you. We moved from the center’s walls to be closer to our community,” she said. The Expo space — often used for conferences, and where once COVID-19 vaccines were administered — has been divided into 17 Ithra-centric zones, each presenting a different cultural experience. Essentially, the Expo will be converted into a mini Ithra and situated to be more accessible to those in Dammam, and to those who will be enjoying the cooler breeze near the corniche during the evenings. There are also designated interactive spaces for young creatives, where visitors are encouraged to use supplied stickers to find a ready-made pattern to get inspired by — or to add their own spin on the theme on the communal wall. Designed by Saudi graffiti artist Ali Zouri, that space is one where people kept returning again and again during our visit. “Of course, as in all the programs presented by Ithra, supporting local products and entrepreneurs is a core part of the center,” Alsafra said. One such vendor is that of Dammam-native Maryam Alahmed and her chocolate-strawberry homegrown brand, Cocoa & Co. She turned bitterness into sweetness by participating at Ithra with a booth, selling her edible items priced between SR15-45 ($4-$12). Their chocolate is acquired from Belgium and Italy, the strawberries from South Africa, but the company is fully operational in Dammam. “The idea to start the company came to me when my father passed away. I decided to isolate myself for a month and travel to Paris. It was autumn and I would sit as the tree leaves were falling, and I would eat strawberries with chocolate from a small shop that had strawberries and chocolate,” she told Arab News. “And you know, us as women, when we get sad, we need sugar; when we are happy, we need sugar— in every situation we need sugar. Children love strawberries too and it is now in season — the perfect companion for this winter.” Another fun space to sip and think in is MYLK cafe, offering items on the mini menu such as baby chino (a play on cappuccino); milk in flavors such as strawberry, chocolate or vanilla, as well as cute-sized snacks. They have smaller tables and chairs for children. The cafe sells a SR10 cup of coffee for the adults supervising these sugar-crazed youngsters. “Since the weather is nice, the outdoor areas are definitely active, so we have outdoor dining experiences in addition to the outdoor theater to complement the winter atmosphere,” Alsafra said. Open nightly between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. until Nov. 28, admission is free — as it is at the Ithra headquarters — but a ticket is required before entering, which can be acquired at the entrance of the Expo. This event differs from the Ithra “Khobar Season” festivities, which open on the night of Friday the 13th at the corniche, and are also free of charge. For details, check the Ithra website or social media channels.