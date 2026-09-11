RIYADH: The Cultural Development Fund, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and the Quality of Life Program, has launched a new edition of Vouchers, one of the CDF’s Nama’ enablement services. According to a press release, the upgraded service expands support for cultural enterprises, improving their access to specialized services that strengthen operational efficiency and readiness for growth and expansion. The service supports micro and small cultural enterprises by providing vouchers that cover the cost of key business needs across seven areas: administrative, legal, digital and strategic services, financial auditing, workspaces, and communications and marketing. The service aims to improve operational efficiency, strengthen enterprises’ readiness for growth and expansion, and support long-term business sustainability. The new edition expands the support available to eligible enterprises, with each voucher valued at up to SR50,000 ($13,300). An enterprise may receive up to three vouchers, allowing it to address multiple business needs based on its priorities and stage of growth. According to the press release, the launch builds on the success of Vouchers since its initial introduction in 2024, when the CDF provided more than 300 vouchers to cultural enterprises, helping reduce business setup and operating costs while facilitating access to specialized professional services.