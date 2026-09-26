The auction was launched in 2020, when it generated SR10 million from 102 falcons

RIYADH: The National Center for Falcons will host its seventh annual auction of locally trapped falcons from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30 in Riyadh. The auction has generated around SR45.3 million ($12 million) from the sale of 455 falcons since 2020, and regularly attracts hundreds of falconers from across the Kingdom. The auction was launched in 2020, when it generated SR10 million from 102 falcons. In 2021, SR8.3 million was spent on 95 falcons, with 237 falconers participating. In 2022, sales totaled SR7.1 million from 81 falcons. In 2023, 87 falcons were offered, generating SR7.4 million, with 278 falconers participating. The 2024 auction featured 50 falcons from 30 locations across the Kingdom and generated about SR6 million. The 2025 edition saw 40 falcons sold for a total of SR6.4 million, with 119 falconers taking part. The auction is dedicated exclusively to migratory juvenile peregrine falcons (known as shaheen bahri) that have been trapped in the Kingdom. During the trapping season, the center’s field teams deploy across the Kingdom to receive trappers and help transport falcons to auction. They also provide transport and accommodation and document sales. The auction is held at the center’s headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, and broadcast on television and social media.