Initiative organized by Diriyah Gate Development Authority under the slogan ‘Pride and Unity’

DIRIYAH: Diriyah is celebrating Saudi National Day with festivities highlighting the values of solidarity and national pride, along with the role of King Abdulaziz in unifying the Kingdom. Organized by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority under the slogan “Pride and Unity,” the program explores the history of the Saudi state, from its founding by Imam Mohammed bin Saud in 1727 to the unification of the country under King Abdulaziz. The celebrations focus on the relationship between King Abdulaziz and the people, highlighting the trust and solidarity that helped shape the Kingdom, as well as his leadership and personal qualities. They also examine key aspects of state-building during his reign, including efforts to secure Hajj routes and pilgrim caravans, and the role of scholars in the development of the country. The program features events tracing the unification of the Kingdom across its regions, showcasing the country’s cultural and human diversity through historical accounts and visual presentations. Diriyah is closely associated with the founding of the First Saudi State in 1727, when Imam Mohammed bin Saud established it as the capital. The city’s At-Turaif District, which includes Salwa Palace, the seat of government and residence of the ruling family, was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2010. The Diriyah Gate Development Authority was established by royal decree in 2017, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as chairman of its board. It oversees the designated Diriyah area, which covers 194 sq. km, and is responsible for preserving the city’s historical and architectural heritage.