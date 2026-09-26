RIYADH: The Commander of the Joint Forces and the Commander of Yemen’s National Resistance Forces discussed ways to support the readiness of the Yemeni Armed Forces to restore the state and its national institutions on Saturday. The meeting comes as the Houthis wage a ground campaign against Yemeni forces, threatening a humanitarian crisis, with 138,000 people displaced across Yemen since August. During a meeting between Lt. Gen. Fahd bin Hamad Al-Salman and General Tariq Saleh in Riyadh, the two commanders reviewed developments in Yemen, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen’s spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki, said. They also highlighted the importance of continued coordination and joint action to strengthen morale, reorganize units, and raise their combat readiness in the battle to restore the Yemeni state and its institutions. Saleh praised the role of the Joint Forces Command and the unlimited support it has provided to the Yemeni Armed Forces and the National Resistance Forces to enhance their capabilities. He reiterated his confidence in the Yemeni Armed Forces and their unwavering determination to fulfill their national duties.