Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki confirmed the interception and reported debris from the missiles

Saudi civil defense issued a potential danger warning for Najran but lifted it shortly after

RIYADH: Coalition forces intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia’s Najran province, spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said on Friday. “Debris fell as a result of the interception, and damage is being assessed,” Al-Maliki said on his social media account. Saudi civil defense authorities earlier issued a potential danger warning for Najran Province under its National Early Warning Platform, but lifted it shortly afterwards. The Iran-backed militia has been targeting civilian facilities, including airports, as well as energy infrastructure and even Islam’s holiest cities across the Kingdom with drones and missiles.