Historic Jeddah highlights cultural ties

JEDDAH: On a quiet evening in Al-Balad, conversations drifted effortlessly between Arabic and Italian as language learners, cultural enthusiasts and diplomats gathered to explore the connections between two cultures separated by geography but linked by centuries of exchange. Hosted at Al Sharbatly Cultural House in Historic Jeddah, Parliamo Italiano in Al-Balad brought together Italian language, music and cultural dialogue in a setting that reflected the city’s long tradition as a crossroads of civilizations. The event, organized by Call of Culture in collaboration with the Italian Consulate General in Jeddah, formed part of the 26th Week of the Italian Language in the World, an annual initiative celebrating Italian language and culture across the globe. For Mohammed Bakhreiba, founder of Call of Culture, the choice of Al-Balad as a venue was fitting. “The jewel of the city is Al-Balad, so for us at Call of Culture, we’re kind of made in Italy, but with a Saudi heart,” he told Arab News. Bakhreiba launched the initiative in Italy in 2009 to promote Saudi culture. He said the event reflected the organization’s broader mission of fostering dialogue through shared cultural experiences. The evening focused not only on language learning but also on the historic connections between Arabic and Italian. Participants explored words that have crossed between the two languages over time, highlighting centuries of trade, travel and cultural interaction across the Mediterranean. “I think this is what keeps us inspired and this is what we love to see in the world, more commonalities rather than differences,” Bakhreiba said. Rather than formal lessons, the program centered on conversation tables, music and interactive activities, encouraging those attending to engage with Italian in a relaxed setting. Participants exchanged stories, compared cultural traditions and discussed the ways language reflects history, daily life and identity. Among those leading discussions was Italian-language specialist and tour guide Laila Hafiz, who encouraged learners to approach language through personal interests. She said: “Learning a language should be an enjoyable experience rather than a formal exercise. Beginners can start with something they already enjoy, such as translating an Italian song line by line, to build vocabulary and become familiar with the language’s rhythm.” The setting itself underscored the event’s message. Surrounded by the coral-stone architecture and narrow alleyways of Historic Jeddah, participants reflected on how places with strong cultural identities can serve as natural meeting points for international exchange. Italian Consul General Marco Bocchi said language remained one of the most powerful tools for building understanding between communities. “There is something particularly meaningful about celebrating our language in the historic heart of a city with such a rich cultural identity,” he said. Bocchi added that the gathering aimed to create “a genuine moment of connection with the people of Jeddah.” For an evening at least, grammar gave way to conversation, and language became less about vocabulary and more about what cultures share: curiosity, creativity and the desire to connect.