ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that Saim Ayub has been released from Pakistan’s one-day international squad for the ongoing tri-series with Sri Lanka and England, with Sahibzada Farhan named as his replacement.

Ayub has had a difficult run in the ongoing tri-series and was dismissed for six in Pakistan’s one-wicket victory over England at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium on Sunday. His early departure left Pakistan struggling before Shadab Khan’s hit an unbeaten 113 to guide his side to victory.

In a statement issued on Monday, the PCB said Ayub had a conversation with the head coach, Mike Hesson, and expressed his desire to return to domestic cricket to work on his batting form and regain confidence.

“Respecting Saim’s decision and appreciating his honest assessment of his current form, the team management and national selection committee have mutually agreed to accept this request,” the board said.

“The national selection committee has subsequently named Sahibzada Farhan as Saim’s replacement for the remainder of the tri-series.”

Farhan was left out of Pakistan’s squad for the tri-series. He had been named captain of the Twenty-20 side for the series against Sri Lanka this month and led Pakistan at the Asian Games.

Ayub’s exclusion is the second change to Pakistan’s squad in as many days. On Sunday, the PCB released left-arm spinner Sufiyan Moqim, citing the nature of the Lahore pitches, and called up 21-year-old left-handed batter Maaz Sadaqat as cover for players carrying minor niggles.

The three-nation tournament, Pakistan’s first home ODI tri-series since 2004, is a double round-robin in which each side plays the other two twice, with the top two advancing to the Oct. 31 final in Lahore.

Pakistan, having qualified for the final with three consecutive wins, will face Sri Lanka in the fifth match of the tri-series at Qaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

England, winless in three matches, can still reach the final only if Pakistan beat Sri Lanka and England then beat Sri Lanka by a margin large enough to overturn their weaker net run rate.