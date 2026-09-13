ISLAMABAD: United Nations (UN) Women and Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday to promote the empowerment, leadership and meaningful participation of young women across the country, state-run media reported.

Pakistani women face challenges such as limited access to education, unequal employment opportunities, early marriage, and gender-based violence in many parts of the country. Even today, social and cultural barriers prevent hundreds of thousands of women from pursuing educational and employment opportunities without the approval of their male relatives.

The agreement was signed by both sides at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

“Under the agreement, PMYP and UN Women will strengthen cooperation through technical collaboration, knowledge exchange, joint initiatives and the sharing of expertise and good practices in women’s leadership, youth empowerment and gender equality,” the report said.

APP said the partnership will promote gender responsive approaches to youth development and encourage the integration of gender perspectives into relevant youth-focused programs, policies and initiatives, particularly in leadership, employability, entrepreneurship and civic participation.

“The two organizations will also work to create greater opportunities for young women through mentorship, networking, leadership development and professional exposure, contributing to Pakistan’s broader youth development and gender equality priorities,” it added.

It said the partnership will support safe, inclusive and responsible digital participation among the youth, particularly young women and girls, through initiatives focused on digital literacy, responsible online engagement and digital citizenship.

“The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to creating an enabling environment in which young women can develop their potential, assume leadership roles and participate meaningfully in Pakistan’s economic, social, civic and public life,” the statement added.