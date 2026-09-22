ISLAMABAD: A group of Pakistani religious scholars on Tuesday called for a collective and unwavering commitment to the protection and sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques, the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) said, amid continuing attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis against Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis have been attacking the Kingdom with missiles and drones and various attacks launched by the group this month wounded more than 80 people in Saudi Arabia and disrupted operations of a major oil pipeline.

The coalition supporting Yemen’s government said a ballistic missile targeting Riyadh was shot down on Saturday, while Saudi forces last week intercepted a missile headed toward Makkah, prompting an angry response from Muslim countries around the world.

Speaking at seminar in Islamabad on Tuesday, Pakistani religious scholars, including PUC Chairman Tahir Ashrafi, stressed the security of ‘Baitullah (Holy Ka’aba)’ and ‘Roza-e-Rasool (The Prophet’s Mosque)’ is a matter of faith and a shared concern of the entire Muslim world.

“The scholars stressed that their attachment to Saudi Arabia was not based on economic interests or oil, but on their love for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Baitullah and the sacred places of Islam,” the PUC said in a statement.

“The scholars strongly condemned any threat or attempt to target Makkah al Mukarramah or Madinah al Munawwarah and said any person or group contemplating an attack on Baitullah would face a united response from the Muslim Ummah.”

The continuing attacks against the Kingdom have drawn widespread condemnations from Muslim countries. Pakistan has consistently denounced the attacks and has vowed to come to Saudi Arabia’s aid under a trilateral defense pact that both countries signed along with Türkiye in August.

The religious scholars maintained that any religious decree or justification for an attack on Baitullah was unacceptable and required a clear religious response, stressing that the sanctity of the Ka’aba could not be compromised under any circumstances.

“The religious leaders also urged all sides to exercise restraint and said attacks from both sides should cease,” the PUC said. “They also warned against attempts by any elements to create divisions among Muslims or exploit the situation.”