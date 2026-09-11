ISLAMABAD: Pakistani security forces killed four “terrorists,” including an Afghan national in the northwestern Kurram district during a counterterror operation, state media reported on Friday, vowing to continue military operations against militants infiltrating from Afghanistan.

The state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said the four militants were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Kurram. It said the Afghan national Ubaidullah Saad killed along with the other “terrorists,” was a resident of Shah Qila village in Afghanistan’s Logar province. The state media alleged that Saad was a member of the “Fitna Al-Khawarij,” a term the military and Pakistan’s government use for the Pakistani Taliban or TTP group.

“It is pertinent to note that Ubaidullah Saad was involved in multiple terrorist activities in Pakistan,” APP said.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant activities in its northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and southwestern Balochistan provinces since a fragile truce with the TTP fell apart in November 2022. Pakistan has accused the Afghan Taliban government of facilitating the TTP’s attacks against Pakistani law enforcers, charges that Kabul denies.

Rising militant attacks in Pakistan have strained its ties with Afghanistan. Both countries have engaged in deadly fierce clashes this year, resulting in the deaths of dozens of troops on both sides of the border.

Pakistan also accuses India of funding militant groups such as TTP or Balochistan-based separatist outfits. India rejects these allegations and accuses Islamabad of supporting militant activities in the part of disputed Kashmir territory that it administers.

Pakistan vows it will continue military operations against militants till they are not eliminated from the country.

“Security forces will continue operations without discrimination against anti-state elements infiltrating Pakistan from Afghanistan,” APP reported. “No compromise will be made on the country’s peace and security and the protection of the lives and property of the people.”